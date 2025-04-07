Trump promises tariffs are here to stay
On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that last week's market dive is an aberration, and there's no reason to expect a recession is coming. But the reality is that U.S. stocks are coming off one of the worst weeks in market history, and the president is determined to press forward with tariffs.
The White House says the tariffs might inspire some temporary pain while sparking a manufacturing Renaissance.
Our guests discuss it:
- Amit Batabyal, Ph.D., distinguished professor and the Arthur J. Gosnell Professor of Economics at RIT
- George Conboy, chairman of Brighton Securities