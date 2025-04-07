© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
Trump promises tariffs are here to stay

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 7, 2025 at 2:27 PM EDT
Amit Batabyal and George Conboy on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, April 7, 2025
On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that last week's market dive is an aberration, and there's no reason to expect a recession is coming. But the reality is that U.S. stocks are coming off one of the worst weeks in market history, and the president is determined to press forward with tariffs.

The White House says the tariffs might inspire some temporary pain while sparking a manufacturing Renaissance.

Our guests discuss it:

  • Amit Batabyal, Ph.D., distinguished professor and the Arthur J. Gosnell Professor of Economics at RIT
  • George Conboy, chairman of Brighton Securities

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
