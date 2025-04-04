CITY Magazine's 'Earth Issue'

WXXI News

Leah Stacy, CITY magazine editor

The average brain contains about seven grams of microplastics — equivalent to the weight of a plastic teaspoon. That's according to a study published in the February edition of “Nature Medicine.”

This month, CITY Magazine goes green with the first-ever "Earth Issue." From e-waste and recycled restaurant buildings to bitcoin mining and community gardening, the April edition explores practical (local) ways we can all take better care of the planet and ourselves.

CITY Magazine editor Leah Stacy co-hosts this discussion with Evan and our guests.

