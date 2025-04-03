Will federal actions affect local libraries and museums?
Earlier this week, staff members at the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) learned that their email accounts had been disabled and that they were to turn in their government property. The entire staff was placed on administrative leave, following an executive order from President Trump.
The IMLS provides grant funding to museums and libraries across the country, including some in Rochester. How will this news affect local programs?
We discuss it with our guests:
- Bruce Barnes, Ron and Donna Fielding Director of the George Eastman Museum
- Hillary Olson, president and CEO of the Rochester Museum and Science Center
- Emily Clasper, director of the Rochester Public Library and Monroe County Library System
- Peter Wisbey, Wehrheim Curator of Collections at Genesee Country Village and Museum