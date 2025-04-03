© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

Will federal actions affect local libraries and museums?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 3, 2025 at 3:21 PM EDT
Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at foreground left has long red hair and is wearing a white blouse with colorful flowers, purple pants and black shoes; a woman at foreground right has long blonde hair and is wearing glasses, a brown blazer, light blue button-down shirt, black pants and black shoes; a man at background left has short grey hair and a grey goatee and is wearing glasses, a white button-down shirt and yellow ties; a man at background right has short grey hair and is wearing glasses, a navy blue blazer, light blue button-down shirt and orange tie; a man at center has short dark hair and is wearing a denim button-down shirt, jeans and brown shoes.
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Emily Clasper and Hillary Olson, (background) Peter Wisbey and Bruce Barnes on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, April 3, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Earlier this week, staff members at the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) learned that their email accounts had been disabled and that they were to turn in their government property. The entire staff was placed on administrative leave, following an executive order from President Trump.

The IMLS provides grant funding to museums and libraries across the country, including some in Rochester. How will this news affect local programs?

We discuss it with our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
