© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Following a corrections officers' strike and a staffing crisis, what's next for prison reform in New York State?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 8, 2025 at 3:21 PM EDT
A young woman with long dark hair stands outside.
1 of 3  — Jeongyoon Han
Jeongyoon Han
Provided
A woman with long dark hair is wearing a purple shirt.
2 of 3  — Scaife headshot.jpg
Jennifer Scaife
B3LIEVE_N_HOPE PHOTOGRAPHY / Provided
A man with a grey goatee sits in his car wearing a sunglasses, a tan jacket and a black cowboy hat.
3 of 3  — Michael Stamp
Michael Stamp
Provided
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Prison reform is back in the headlines in New York State, following a massive strike by corrections officers. The wildcat strike began on February 17, with thousands of corrections officers at more than forty state prisons walking off the job.

Officers protested working conditions for nearly a month before more than 2,000 were fired for not returning to work. As reported by Capitol News Bureau reporter Jeongyoon Han, the strike exacerbated staffing shortages in prisons and has ignited debate over the Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement — or HALT — Act.

Governor Kathy Hochul has proposed new reforms; the ideas have been met with mixed reviews. This hour, we explore the state of prison reform in New York.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams