Donate to WXXI News and You Could Win a Tiny Desk Experience!

Make a donation to WXXI News now and you’ll automatically be entered to win a trip for two to see a Tiny Desk Concert live at NPR Headquarters in Washington, D.C.!

One lucky winner and a guest will receive airfare, hotel accommodations, and tickets to a Tiny Desk Concert of your choice in spring 2027.

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