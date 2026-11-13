Daily News: Transgender woman describes ICE arrest, NY Democrats plan supermajority agenda, season for giving in Rochester
In today's top stories:
- WXXI follows the story of a transgender woman who says ICE violently detained her at the Rochester airport and forced her to strip naked at an all-men’s facility in Batavia.
- New York Democrats strategize how to leverage their supermajority to advance their legislative priorities.
- A Rochester church is bringing the community together for a Thanksgiving dinner, while new and unconventional hospitality concepts continue to emerge across the region.