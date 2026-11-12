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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. The words "Connections with Evan Dawson" appear below him. The words "On Air. YouTube. Podcast." appear on the left side of the image.
"Connections with Evan Dawson"

Coming up: Weekly news roundup — ICE cases in western New York; latest with Regents exams; supporting local seniors

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackMichael Jones
Published November 12, 2026 at 12:57 AM EST
This stock image depicts a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement badge pinned on a black jacket.
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Adobe Stock
This stock image depicts a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement badge pinned on a black jacket.

It’s our weekly news roundup.

President Trump is defending his administration‘s deportation policy, rejecting the idea of an amnesty bill. We sit down with our WXXI News colleagues for an update on immigration and high-profile ICE cases in the region. In studio:

Then, the New York State Board of Regents wants to eliminate the Regents exam requirement for graduation, but there's a delay in executing the plan. What's the holdup? We discuss it. Our guests:

Then, about one-third of older adults in America struggle with loneliness and social isolation. That's according to the U.S. Surgeon General. We talk with the founder of a local organization that assists seniors about how to best support older adults in our region, especially around the holidays. In studio:

  • Phyllis Jackson, RN, community health and wellbeing project manager for FLPPS-Common Ground Health-Rochester RHIO, and founder of SACE: Senior Adult Community Engagement project

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

"Connections with Evan Dawson"
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Michael Jones
Michael Jones is a news producer for WXXI, contributing to “Morning Edition” and “Connections with Evan Dawson.”
See stories by Michael Jones