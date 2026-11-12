It’s our weekly news roundup.

President Trump is defending his administration‘s deportation policy, rejecting the idea of an amnesty bill. We sit down with our WXXI News colleagues for an update on immigration and high-profile ICE cases in the region. In studio:



Then, the New York State Board of Regents wants to eliminate the Regents exam requirement for graduation, but there's a delay in executing the plan. What's the holdup? We discuss it. Our guests:



Then, about one-third of older adults in America struggle with loneliness and social isolation. That's according to the U.S. Surgeon General. We talk with the founder of a local organization that assists seniors about how to best support older adults in our region, especially around the holidays. In studio:



Phyllis Jackson, RN, community health and wellbeing project manager for FLPPS-Common Ground Health-Rochester RHIO, and founder of SACE: Senior Adult Community Engagement project



"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.