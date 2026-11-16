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WXXI Daily News Podcast

Daily News: Lawsuit filed in shooting of deaf man, mixed outcomes for local migrants, funding limits autism screening initiative

By Mikhaela Singleton,
Michael Jones
Published November 16, 2026 at 6:54 AM EST

In today's top stories:

WXXI Daily News Podcast
Mikhaela Singleton
Mikhaela Singleton is Morning Edition host and a multimedia journalist for WXXI News. She has spent more than a decade in media, previously working in television as the morning show host at WROC and reporting for multiple communities around the nation.
See stories by Mikhaela Singleton
Michael Jones
Michael Jones is a news producer for WXXI, contributing to “Morning Edition” and “Connections with Evan Dawson.”
See stories by Michael Jones