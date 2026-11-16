What happened to the hundreds of asylum seekers NY sent to Rochester?

A state-run program created to relocate asylum seekers out of crowded New York City shelters in 2023 ended up assisting 671 families numbering more than 2,000 adults and children.

Roughly half of those went to two places: Albany and Rochester. The majority came to Rochester, their journey beginning with a bus ride that brought them to a downtown hotel.

Three years later, both the program and the hotel have been shut down. And officials estimate that more than a quarter of the people who came to Rochester have left, returning to New York City, moving elsewhere or leaving the country.

The families were mainly from Central and South America, with some individuals from Haiti and parts of Africa.

Jose Sandoval / WXXI News Daisy Ruiz-Marin, community response lead at Ibero-American Action League, which oversaw the state’s Migrant Relocation Assistance Program in Monroe and Albany Counties.

They left for a variety of reasons, including limited job opportunities, or fear of being more vulnerable to immigration enforcement in a mid-sized city versus New York City. And there were delays in receiving work authorization, meaning they couldn’t afford to stay, said Daisy Ruiz-Marin, community response lead at Rochester's Ibero-American Action League, which oversaw the state’s Migrant Relocation Assistance Program locally.

"Some folks decided to return back to a New York City shelter,” she said, “because even though Monroe County is more affordable at the time of their graduation (from the state program), there was no way for them to continue being self-sufficient for their family, so they ended up deciding to relocate."

But many have stayed, including a family of three from Nicaragua.

The mother and father found work in retail, while the child enrolled in school — making a home in a city that the mother said she remembers feeling was small and developing when they first arrived.

"I don’t just see a place, I see business opportunities, chances to launch an enterprise,” she said, speaking in Spanish. “You can identify what the community lacks and provide it, while also supporting the community itself."

She agreed to speak to WXXI News on the condition her name not be used because she said she feared being targeted by immigration enforcement. She has an asylum case pending.

MRAP in Monroe Country

Through MRAP 178 families eventually relocated to Monroe Country, where they received help with housing and other services as they worked to become self-sufficient.

MRAP was a voluntary program launched in 2023, as thousands of migrants and asylum seekers were arriving each month in New York City. A decades-old “right to shelter” mandate compelled the city to provide temporary housing for the new arrivals.

Many families were sent to New York City by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. He directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to send migrants to Democratic-led cities that the governor identified as sanctuary cities for undocumented immigrants.

MRAP provided rental subsidies and support services for eligible program participants that were relocated to five counties outside of New York City, including Monroe County. The assistance was for a set period and came with work requirements progressing self-sufficiency within a year.

To qualify for MRAP, Ibero officials needed to receive a referral from an agency or shelter working with migrants in New York City. All assisted families needed to have at least one member on a path to work authorization such as asylum or temporary protected status.

Ibero oversaw MRAP in both Monroe and Albany counties. According to an agency assessment:



Rochester and Monroe County welcomed 357 adults and 347 children, or a total of 187 families.

A total of 153 families successfully completed the program and transitioned out with improved stability, for a graduation rate of 86%.

In Albany County, 185 families participated totaling 340 adults and 316 children. That program had a 77% graduation rate, with 143 families successfully completing it.

Over 60% of people in the program found employment within the first year, with some eventually opening their own business.

Connections Connections rewind: How are migrants adjusting to life in Rochester? In this 2024 episode, we discuss the Migrant Relocation Assistance Program and the families that have come to Rochester. Listen • 51:32

MRAP, however, faced initial backlash from local municipalities like Rockland and Orange County who filed temporary restraining orders to prevent migrants from arriving. It also faced criticism for its slow rollout, among other things.

The program stopped accepting new families in June 2025 and ended its contracts with services providers such as Ibero in July 2026, according to a spokesperson for the state's Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

ICE impact on relocated families

Ruiz-Marin also estimates that at least 30 families that relocated out of the county had a family member that either had an encounter or was detained by U.S. Customs and Enforcement agents.

She recalled the situation of a single dad who was arrested by ICE last year while helping another single parent take their children to school.

"He spoke to the agents on his way that he was being taken to Batavia, and he told them, 'Hey, like I'm a single dad. Like my son's at school. Like if you're taking me, let's go to the school to pick up my son so we can both be together,'” Ruiz-Marin said. “And for some miracle, they returned him to where his car was."

But the interaction left the man terrified, she said, and he did not leave his home for weeks – figuring ICE might recognize his car and stop him again. That, in turn, limited his ability to work. And he ended up moving out of state, she said, to a place where he felt safer, and figured he could blend in.

"Many of us migrants who came here tried to regularize our status in the country,” said the woman whose family is from Nicaragua, explaining that meant "dealing with the political asylum process, the political asylum application — which allows you to obtain a work permit after a year and Social Security so you can comply with the country’s rules.”

She and her family left Nicaragua in 2018, a year when pro-democracy protests met with a violent and deadly crackdown by the authoritarian regime of President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Co-President Rosario Murillo.

"Our current president has been in power for nearly 25 years and restricts many aspects of life in the country," she said. "That’s one of the reasons we’re looking for help."

The family crossed the U.S. border in 2022. They initially stayed with a relative in New York City, but they eventually decided to stay at a shelter in Manhattan so they could become independent.

It was a difficult transition, she said.

She said many families at the shelter were going through the same process and had to wait and rely on social programs to get by.

Now three years later, she and her husband are in the final stages of closing on a home. She called MRAP a lifeline for many families.

"I think one of the key factors in being able to immigrate to a country is having a place to live,” she said, “and those who haven’t immigrated might not realize how important it is or what it means to have a safe place to live.”