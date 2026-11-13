Meet Kendi, the Masai giraffe staying temporarily at Seneca Park Zoo

A new male Masai giraffe has arrived at Seneca Park Zoo, though his stay is temporary.

Kendi, a one year old male, was transferred from The Greenville Zoo in South Carolina and will ultimately be transferred to a Canadian facility accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums. He's at Seneca Park Zoo for training and to be tested for contagious diseases and other health issues before he crosses the border.

Officials expect Kendi, which means "loved one" in Swahili, will immediately join the zoo's giraffe habitat.

"Kendi could be with us for as little as a year and a half," Seneca Park Zoo director Bob Lee said, "...So once his training and preparation are complete, he’ll move on to join a breeding tower (giraffe grouping) of his own."

Kendi was transferred to Seneca Park Zoo at the recommendation of the Masai giraffe Species Survival Plan for training and testing before heading to Canada, according to a news release from Monroe County. The plan recognizes Seneca Park Zoo as an expert training and holding facility for Masai giraffes.

Several Canadian zoos need male Masai giraffes, while in the United States there are more males than can be accommodated long-term, according to the county.

This story includes reporting from WXXI's All Things Considered host Beth Adams.