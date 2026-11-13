Coming up: Local Democratic and Republican party chairs look back … and look ahead

Monroe County party chairs join us to discuss the midterms, as well as their vision for winning in the future.

For Democrats, the gains in the past decade have been remarkable. For Republicans, late chair Steve Minarik might have a hard time believing that they’ve lost control of the county legislature, as well as town supervisor positions in Perinton, Penfield, Webster, and Greece. But the midterms tend to favor the party that does not hold the White House, and true to form, Democrats had a huge night.

So what’s next? Our guests discuss it.

In studio:



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