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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. The words "Connections with Evan Dawson" appear below him. The words "On Air. YouTube. Podcast." appear on the left side of the image.
"Connections with Evan Dawson"

Coming up: Local Democratic and Republican party chairs look back … and look ahead

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackMichael Jones
Published November 13, 2026 at 12:22 AM EST
Pins of the Republican and Democratic party logos against an American flag
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Monroe County party chairs join us to discuss the midterms, as well as their vision for winning in the future.

For Democrats, the gains in the past decade have been remarkable. For Republicans, late chair Steve Minarik might have a hard time believing that they’ve lost control of the county legislature, as well as town supervisor positions in Perinton, Penfield, Webster, and Greece. But the midterms tend to favor the party that does not hold the White House, and true to form, Democrats had a huge night.

So what’s next? Our guests discuss it.

In studio:

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

"Connections with Evan Dawson"
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Michael Jones
Michael Jones is a news producer for WXXI, contributing to “Morning Edition” and “Connections with Evan Dawson.”
See stories by Michael Jones