TE Connectivity expanding its Henrietta operations

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced TE Connectivity is expanding operations in Henrietta that will create more than 860 jobs.

The global industrial technology company is headquartered in Ireland. It designs and manufactures connectors, sensors, and electronic components. These products help advance transportation, medical technology, energy, and data center industries.

Empire State Development is providing up to $22 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Tax Credits in exchange for creating the jobs. Monroe County and Greater Rochester Enterprise are also assisting with the project.

TE Connectivity expects the site to open in Spring 2027.