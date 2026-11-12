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PBS documentary series "Crime and Punishment" features the story of Rochester's Austin Reed

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published November 12, 2026 at 6:52 AM EST

A new PBS documentary series premiering Monday, Nov. 16 on WXXI-TV features the story of a Rochester native.

"Crime and Punishment in America" is a four-part series examining criminal justice in America from the colonial era to today.

A new four-part series debuts on Nov. 17 on WXXI-TV.
Provided image
A new four-part series debuts on Nov. 16, 2026, on WXXI-TV.

Austin Reed was a Black man who was born free in Rochester in 1823. But his freedom would not last long. After his father died when he was a young child, Reed became an indentured servant and was later sent to the House of Refuge in New York City.

"Which was essentially a prison for children with a bit of schooling," said Lynn Novick, producer and director of the film series.

Reed eventually returned to Rochester and was in and out of prison for 20 years.

His memoir, "The Adventures of a Haunted Convict," documents his experiences with violence and torture as an incarcerated person in his youth and at Auburn Prison in upstate New York.

"He's really wrestling with what is prison for? Why are we torturing people? How do we reckon with the things we've done wrong in this moment and in these kind of places?" Novick said.

"Crime and Punishment in America" will air on WXXI-TV at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. beginning Monday and running through Thursday. The entire series will re-air on from 3 to 11 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 21.

Reed's memoir was discovered at a Rochester estate sale in 2009 and published by Random House/Yale University Press. Follow the link below to listen to an interview on that discovery with Caleb Smith, professor of English at Yale.

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Haunted Convict: Rochester Man's Memoir Found at Estate Sale Details 19th Century Imprisonment
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In 2009, scholars at Yale University learned of a remarkable discovery made by a private book seller at an estate sale in Rochester. It was a memoir…

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Beth Adams
Beth Adams is the local host of All Things Considered for WXXI News. She joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams