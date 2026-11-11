Rochester launches effort to help homeowners go solar

A new effort by the city of Rochester aims to help residents afford solar energy and save on electricity costs.

The city is partnering with the global provider Switch Together, which will act as a group buyer for residential solar installations. The initiative will bring homeowners together to leverage their collective purchasing power and negotiate competitive pricing from qualified local installers, according to a city news release. There's a Dec. 16 deadline to register and accept an offer.

Through the program, homeowners will be able to review a personalized solar installation offer and decide whether to move forward. Homeowners can register on Switch Together's website, where they can also find out more information about the program and their property's suitability for solar.

The city and its partner are also holding a virtual Solar 101 information session for residents from 6 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 19. Registration is required and can be completed on Switch Together's site.

The city receives no compensation through the program but also incurs no cost, according to the release.