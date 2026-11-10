Hochstein School holding Veterans Day ceremony and concert

The Hochstein School is holding two events Wednesday to honor veterans and commemorate the life and legacy of violinist and World War I veteran David Hochstein, the school's namesake.

The first Veterans Day event, the Bells of Peace Ceremony, starts at 11 a.m. on the front steps of the school at 50 N. Plymouth Ave. A news release from The Hochstein School said the outdoor ceremony offers a quiet, communal moment of remembrance.

A bell will be rung 11 times and the ceremony will also include an honor guard from the 209th Regiment of Cadets, a youth organization that advocates responsibility, respect, and teamwork, according to the release.

Then, a special "Live from Hochstein" concert titled “Remembering David Hochstein: A Veteran’s Day Remembrance,” begins at 12:10 p.m. in the Hochstein Performance Hall. "Live from Hochstein" is a free noontime concert series the school presents in partnership with WXXI. The Veterans Day program will be broadcast live on WXXI Classical 91.5 FM and rebroadcast at 10 p.m.