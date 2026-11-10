Morelle backs Hegseth impeachment

House Rep. Joe Morelle is among a bipartisan group of lawmakers backing the impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

"Secretary Pete Hegseth is a disgrace to the office he holds," Morelle, a Democrat, said in a statement. "I am proud to join a bipartisan effort to remove Secretary Hegseth from office. This is about accountability, our national security, and our fundamental obligation to protect those who put their lives on the line to defend our country."

NPR reported Monday that Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, filed a resolution to impeach Hegseth. He accused the secretary of illegally waging war against Iran in violation of the War Powers Resolution, among other charges.