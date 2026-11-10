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Morelle backs Hegseth impeachment

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published November 10, 2026 at 10:19 AM EST

House Rep. Joe Morelle is among a bipartisan group of lawmakers backing the impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

"Secretary Pete Hegseth is a disgrace to the office he holds," Morelle, a Democrat, said in a statement. "I am proud to join a bipartisan effort to remove Secretary Hegseth from office. This is about accountability, our national security, and our fundamental obligation to protect those who put their lives on the line to defend our country."

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), seen here on September 16, 2026 at the U.S. Capitol, filed articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday.
NPR News
Thomas Massie files articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
Barbara Sprunt
The articles accuse Hegseth of "high crimes and misdemeanors," including for waging war against Iran in violation of the War Powers Resolution.

NPR reported Monday that Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, filed a resolution to impeach Hegseth. He accused the secretary of illegally waging war against Iran in violation of the War Powers Resolution, among other charges.
Local News
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
See stories by Jeremy Moule