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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. The words "Connections with Evan Dawson" appear below him. The words "On Air. YouTube. Podcast." appear on the left side of the image.
"Connections with Evan Dawson"

Coming up: Rochester Reads turns its sights to Gaza

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackMichael Jones
Published November 10, 2026 at 12:21 AM EST
An orange-red book cover with the title, "ONE DAY, EVERYONE WILL HAVE ALWAYS BEEN AGAINST THIS" by Omar El Akkad

Rochester Reads is celebrating 25 years of asking the community to read one book – and then come together to discuss it.

This year, Writers & Books has selected two titles — one being Omar El Akkad’s “One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This.” El Akkad has described the book as a kind of breakup letter with the West. He writes of the devastation in Gaza and the plight of the Palestinian people. Writers & Books says the book “underscores literature’s capacity to bear witness to the lives, places, and issues that are often left in the margins.”

We talk with El Akkad and the executive director of Writers & Books about how the novel speaks to the current societal moment.

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

"Connections with Evan Dawson"
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Michael Jones
Michael Jones is a news producer for WXXI, contributing to “Morning Edition” and “Connections with Evan Dawson.”
See stories by Michael Jones