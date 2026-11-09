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State delays phase out of Regents Exams to 2030

WXXI News | By Noelle E. C. Evans
Published November 9, 2026 at 9:41 PM EST

State Regents exams aren't going away after all.

High schools still will need to administer the test for federal requirements — even though the test will not count toward a student's eligibility to graduate.

The New York state Board of Regents oversees the state education department and previously voted to eliminate the exams. The board on Monday outlined an updated timeline that pushes out the elimination date to 2030.

Students will have flexibility on when to take the tests during their high school years, and will need to take one exam in English language arts, math, science and social studies.

Superintendent Eric Jay Rosser speaks during a school board meeting on July 31, 2025
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Noelle E. C. Evans
Noelle E. C. Evans is WXXI's Murrow Award-winning Education reporter/producer.
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