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New York's first confirmed case of chronic wasting disease in 21 years is found in a Livingston County deer

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published November 9, 2026 at 11:04 AM EST

The New York state Department of Environmental Conservation has confirmed that a wild deer killed by a hunter in the Livingston County town of Sparta had chronic wasting disease.

This is the first time in over 20 years the highly contagious and fatal disease has been detected in New York.

The state's last outbreak in 2005 was contained following a testing and culling operation.

The untreatable illness, which spreads among deer and elk, is caused by misfolded proteins called prions that affect an animal’s brain and nervous system.

While there is no evidence that chronic wasting disease can be contracted by humans or domestic animals, the CDC advises NOT eating venison from any deer known to be infected.

The DEC has established a geographic containment area around the towns of Conesus, Groveland, North Dansville, Sparta, Springwater and West Sparta.

Hunters there must submit tissue samples from their harvested deer to the agency. And deer may not be transported outside the containment zone.

The DEC will be hosting a virtual information session on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.
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Beth Adams
Beth Adams is the local host of All Things Considered for WXXI News. She joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams