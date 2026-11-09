New York's first confirmed case of chronic wasting disease in 21 years is found in a Livingston County deer

The New York state Department of Environmental Conservation has confirmed that a wild deer killed by a hunter in the Livingston County town of Sparta had chronic wasting disease.

This is the first time in over 20 years the highly contagious and fatal disease has been detected in New York.

The state's last outbreak in 2005 was contained following a testing and culling operation.

The untreatable illness, which spreads among deer and elk, is caused by misfolded proteins called prions that affect an animal’s brain and nervous system.

While there is no evidence that chronic wasting disease can be contracted by humans or domestic animals, the CDC advises NOT eating venison from any deer known to be infected.

The DEC has established a geographic containment area around the towns of Conesus, Groveland, North Dansville, Sparta, Springwater and West Sparta.

Hunters there must submit tissue samples from their harvested deer to the agency. And deer may not be transported outside the containment zone.

The DEC will be hosting a virtual information session on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.

