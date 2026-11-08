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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. The words "Connections with Evan Dawson" appear below him. The words "On Air. YouTube. Podcast." appear on the left side of the image.
"Connections with Evan Dawson"

Coming Up: Roadblock: High prices, fewer techs 

By Evan Dawson, Michael Jones, Megan Mack
Published November 8, 2026 at 11:42 PM EST
This stock image depicts a mechanic performing a car inspection.
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Car prices and servicing costs have both surged due to industry shifts, regulatory requirements, and rising ownership expenses. All that makes affordability a major challenge for many households.

There's also an automotive technician shortage nationwide. What's being done in the Rochester region to train the workers needed to keep today's more sophisticated vehicles on the road?

We sit down with local experts in the automotive industry to discuss the causes of these challenges, along with what it will take to make it more affordable to buy and own a vehicle.

In studio:

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

"Connections with Evan Dawson"
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack