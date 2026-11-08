Coming Up: Roadblock: High prices, fewer techs 

Car prices and servicing costs have both surged due to industry shifts, regulatory requirements, and rising ownership expenses. All that makes affordability a major challenge for many households.

There's also an automotive technician shortage nationwide. What's being done in the Rochester region to train the workers needed to keep today's more sophisticated vehicles on the road?

We sit down with local experts in the automotive industry to discuss the causes of these challenges, along with what it will take to make it more affordable to buy and own a vehicle.

In studio:

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.