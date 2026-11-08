Coming Up: Roadblock: High prices, fewer techs
Car prices and servicing costs have both surged due to industry shifts, regulatory requirements, and rising ownership expenses. All that makes affordability a major challenge for many households.
There's also an automotive technician shortage nationwide. What's being done in the Rochester region to train the workers needed to keep today's more sophisticated vehicles on the road?
We sit down with local experts in the automotive industry to discuss the causes of these challenges, along with what it will take to make it more affordable to buy and own a vehicle.
In studio:
- Brad McAreavy, president of the Rochester Automobile Dealers Association
- Kevin Parker, owner of Parker Automotive in Webster
- Charlie Vita, chief lending officer at Canandaigua National Bank
"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.