Eastman School of Music announces new string quartet graduate program
The University of Rochester's Eastman School of Music is launching a new program for emerging musicians that includes free tuition and a stipend.
Starting next fall, the advanced diploma in string chamber music performance will welcome its first graduate students for an intensive one-year study. Unlike other college degrees, this one is meant for existing string quartets to enroll as a group.
Prospective pupils can expect coaching from members of the Grammy-winning Ying Quartet, plus professional development to navigate the business side of a music career.
Ying Quartet violist Phillip Ying said in a statement that faculty will provide students with a "practical understanding of what it means to have a deeply fulfilling career as a musician.”
Those interested have until Dec. 1 to apply.