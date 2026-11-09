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Eastman School of Music announces new string quartet graduate program

WXXI News | By Noelle E. C. Evans
Published November 9, 2026 at 5:05 AM EST

The University of Rochester's Eastman School of Music is launching a new program for emerging musicians that includes free tuition and a stipend.

The Ying Quartet musicians pose in a group photo with their instruments. From left to right: David Ying (cello), Janet Ying (violin), Robin Scott (violin), and Phillip Ying (viola).
J. Adam Fenster
The Ying Quartet musicians pose in a group photo with their instruments. From left to right: David Ying (cello), Janet Ying (violin), Robin Scott (violin), and Phillip Ying (viola).

Starting next fall, the advanced diploma in string chamber music performance will welcome its first graduate students for an intensive one-year study. Unlike other college degrees, this one is meant for existing string quartets to enroll as a group.

Prospective pupils can expect coaching from members of the Grammy-winning Ying Quartet, plus professional development to navigate the business side of a music career.

Ying Quartet violist Phillip Ying said in a statement that faculty will provide students with a "practical understanding of what it means to have a deeply fulfilling career as a musician.”

Those interested have until Dec. 1 to apply.
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Noelle E. C. Evans
Noelle E. C. Evans is WXXI's Murrow Award-winning Education reporter/producer.
See stories by Noelle E. C. Evans