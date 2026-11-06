© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mark Cuddy returning as interim artistic director at Geva

WXXI News
Published November 6, 2026 at 4:33 PM EST

Geva Theatre's former artistic director Mark Cuddy is returning in an interim role, the nonprofit announced Friday.

Cuddy was artistic director for nearly three decades until retiring in 2022. He is coming back to help with the transitional period between the departure next month of artistic director Elizabeth Williamson, and her yet-to-be-named successor.

The Geva Board of Trustees expects to launch a recruitment process for the next artistic director soon.

Cuddy will continue to lead The Classics Company, which he founded last year. In the interim role he will work alongside theater leadership, staff and artists to oversee the remainder of the current season, lead planning for next season, and provide overall artistic leadership during the transition, according to the release.

A smiling man stands with his arms crossed next to a statue of a man.
Connections
From the archive: An interview with Mark Cuddy on Connections
Evan Dawson, Megan Mack, Julie Williams
He discusses why he wants more focus on the classics, his post-Geva career, and the future of the arts.

Local News