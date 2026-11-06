Mark Cuddy returning as interim artistic director at Geva

Geva Theatre's former artistic director Mark Cuddy is returning in an interim role, the nonprofit announced Friday.

Cuddy was artistic director for nearly three decades until retiring in 2022. He is coming back to help with the transitional period between the departure next month of artistic director Elizabeth Williamson, and her yet-to-be-named successor.

The Geva Board of Trustees expects to launch a recruitment process for the next artistic director soon.

Cuddy will continue to lead The Classics Company, which he founded last year. In the interim role he will work alongside theater leadership, staff and artists to oversee the remainder of the current season, lead planning for next season, and provide overall artistic leadership during the transition, according to the release.