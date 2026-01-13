Are the classics making a comeback?

WXXI News

The classics — under a recent microscope — are getting a reboot from a longtime arts leader.

Mark Cuddy is back in Rochester. He spent nearly 30 years as artistic director at Geva Theatre, retiring a few years ago.

Now he has a new project: a theater company bringing the classics to Rochester stages. The first round features the work of Chekhov, and Cuddy thinks the material is more relatable than audiences might expect.

We discuss why he wants more focus on the classics, his post-Geva career, his tenure at the Cleveland Play House, and the future of the arts.

Our guests:

