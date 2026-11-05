Traffic cameras in Rochester? A plan to make city streets safer

What tools and technologies should be used to make Rochester's streets safer?

Rochester leaders cite a new report that includes a survey of city residents. In that survey, residents said they want action to make streets safer. And a majority of respondents support speed cameras and red-light cameras “in specific circumstances.” It’s not the return of the same red-light cameras from a decade ago. Rather, the new technology would be part of a broader automated traffic enforcement strategy.

This hour, we discuss the report, the possible solutions, and how technology would be deployed with safety and residents' concerns in mind.

Our guest:

Mitch Gruber, co-chair of the ROC Vision Zero Committee and member of Rochester City Council



"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.