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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. The words "Connections with Evan Dawson" appear below him. The words "On Air. YouTube. Podcast." appear on the left side of the image.
"Connections with Evan Dawson"

Traffic cameras in Rochester? A plan to make city streets safer

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 5, 2026 at 11:00 PM EST
A traffic light

What tools and technologies should be used to make Rochester's streets safer?

Rochester leaders cite a new report that includes a survey of city residents. In that survey, residents said they want action to make streets safer. And a majority of respondents support speed cameras and red-light cameras “in specific circumstances.” It’s not the return of the same red-light cameras from a decade ago. Rather, the new technology would be part of a broader automated traffic enforcement strategy.

This hour, we discuss the report, the possible solutions, and how technology would be deployed with safety and residents' concerns in mind.

Our guest:

  • Mitch Gruber, co-chair of the ROC Vision Zero Committee and member of Rochester City Council

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

"Connections with Evan Dawson"
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack