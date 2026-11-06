As state moves away from Regents exams, RCSD expands career and college readiness efforts

A new statewide framework for high school graduation requirements is in a transition period, and the Rochester City School District is making moves to meet the moment.

By 2029, public schools across New York will need to assess students' academic performance under the "Portrait of a Graduate" framework.

That model outlines that students must show competency in effective communication, critical thinking, creative innovation, and other academic areas.

At the Rochester City School District, Superintendent Eric Jay Rosser said the district is already shifting focus from Regents exam readiness to capstone project assessments.

"It gives us an opportunity to rethink readiness around what our students truly need for life after graduation,” he said.

Rosser created a new Department of College, Career and Civic Readiness, he said, which will keep track of student participation, and position counselors in secondary schools beginning next year.

"For me, this work comes down to making sure every student leaves us with real options, either a college of their choice, a career of their choice, with opportunities while they're in school to understand the benefits of civic engagement."

The district does not have a public-facing implementation plan for the state-mandated changes, but Rosser said he expects to get more guidance from state officials in the near future.