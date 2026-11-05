'From rescues to rock stars,' the Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show comes to Rochester

A team of rescue dogs who gained national attention after their appearance on NBC's "America's Got Talent" are in Rochester this week.

The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show is a display of the dogs' remarkable athleticism through high-speed agility racing, high jumping, frisbee routines, and dancing.

"When you see our show, you're not seeing dogs that are forced to do something that they want to do. Their tongues are out, their tails are wagging. They are so excited to be here. What we're doing in the show is the dogs' favorite games," said Ethan Wilhelm, Canine Stars vice president.

He called it a story of second chances, because all of the dogs in the show were adopted from shelters or rescue groups across North America.

"Every year in America, a million dogs are euthanized just because of overpopulation in shelters," Wilhelm said, "so we want to show everybody that these dogs can come from these terrible situations, and they can be the world's highest jumping dog. They can be a movie star. But also they can just be your best friend."

The Canine Stars will be performing two shows both Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the JCC's TYKEs Theatre, 1200 Edgewood Ave. in Brighton.

Click on the video to the left to see 7-year-old border collie, Shazam, demonstrating some of her skills.

