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Connections
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"Connections with Evan Dawson"

Coming up: After 2024 gains, Republicans lose ground with Muslim voters

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 5, 2026 at 12:22 AM EST
People at the polls
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Why are Muslim voters leaving the GOP?

Many American Muslims express culturally conservative views and would seem to be a natural constituency for Republicans. But the GOP saw its Muslim support collapse.

The founder of Arab Americans for Trump in 2024 said that he was disappointed with how President Trump has governed. The slurs hurled at Muslim candidates like Abdul El-Sayed have also contributed to the rejection of the party. President Trump has called El-Sayed a terrorist and a jihadist.

This hour, we discuss the impact of bigoted language and the decline in Republican support from Muslims.

In studio:

  • Sareer Fazili, past president of the Islamic Center of Rochester
  • Louis Sabo, small business owner and former Rochester mayoral candidate

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

"Connections with Evan Dawson"
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack