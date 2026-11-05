Coming up: After 2024 gains, Republicans lose ground with Muslim voters

Why are Muslim voters leaving the GOP?

Many American Muslims express culturally conservative views and would seem to be a natural constituency for Republicans. But the GOP saw its Muslim support collapse.

The founder of Arab Americans for Trump in 2024 said that he was disappointed with how President Trump has governed. The slurs hurled at Muslim candidates like Abdul El-Sayed have also contributed to the rejection of the party. President Trump has called El-Sayed a terrorist and a jihadist.

This hour, we discuss the impact of bigoted language and the decline in Republican support from Muslims.

In studio:

Sareer Fazili, past president of the Islamic Center of Rochester

Louis Sabo, small business owner and former Rochester mayoral candidate



"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.