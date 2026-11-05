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When will we know the mayoral results in Fairport?

WXXI News | By Brian Sharp,
Gino Fanelli
Published November 5, 2026 at 6:03 AM EST
A woman looks at a festival and events listing posted in the village of Fairport in this 2025 file photo.
Natasha Kaiser
/
WXXI News
A woman looks at a festival and events listing posted in the village of Fairport in this 2025 file photo.

Elections officials don't expect to get into the thick of counting the more than 1,300 write-in ballots cast in the village of Fairport mayoral election until late next week.

Unofficial results show write-ins outnumber ballots cast for Democratic candidate Heidi Woika, currently the village’s deputy mayor. A bipartisan team will assess how many of those are for Tracy Briggs, a town trustee who lost the Democratic primary then waged an aggressive write-in campaign.

As it stood Wednesday, 95% of the recorded write-ins would need to be for Briggs for her to claim victory. Mail-in and affidavit ballots still are being processed, so vote tallies could change.

Briggs is optimistic that her message will carry the day.

"I think people really know me as a person, and they've seen me out there doing the work, and I truly listen to them," Briggs said. "I never lost focus of why I got elected in the first place, and it really is to listen to the residents, to be their advocate and to be their liaison with their local government."

A message left for Woika was not immediately returned.

Elsewhere, the Chili town supervisor race also remains too close to call. Incumbent David Dunning, a Republican, leads Democratic challenger Emily Kalouch by less than 1 percentage point. No decision has been made on whether a recount will be necessary as that margin, too, could change with mail-in and affidavit ballots,
Tags
Local News Monroe County elections 2026
Brian Sharp
Brian Sharp is WXXI's investigations and enterprise editor. He also reports on business and development in the area. He has been covering Rochester since 2005. His journalism career spans nearly three decades.
See stories by Brian Sharp
Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli is an investigative reporter who also covers City Hall. He joined the staff in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
See stories by Gino Fanelli