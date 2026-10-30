Outcome of the Fairport mayoral election could take time

Voters in Fairport might have to wait some time before they know the outcome of the mayoral race there.

That's because while Deputy Mayor Heidi Woika is the only name on the ballot in Tuesday's general election, Village Trustee Tracy Briggs has mounted a formidable write-in campaign after narrowly losing the Democratic primary.

Election Night results will include vote tallies for Woika and a general category for write-ins, which could be Briggs or any name a voter chooses. Those will be reviewed after the election by a bipartisan team that will tabulate totals and assess how to count write-in votes with misspellings or partial names.

How close the two vote tallies are likely will determine the level of priority given to sorting through those write-ins to determine — in a matter of days, or weeks — how many get counted for Briggs.