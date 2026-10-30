Brighton district to update community on athletic field project and cleanup

The Brighton Central School District is again moving forward with plans to build an athletic field behind its high school. But first, soil and air in the area are being tested for contamination.

The district put the turf field project on pause in March after soil contamination was discovered by a contractor. Now, it's moving forward with a cleanup so it can resume construction of the field behind the high school.

The cost of that work is about $3 million according to an Interim Site Management Plan published in May.

According to that document, an alternative approach to remove all contamination, or "historic fill materials," would amount to more than 15 million dollars. Fill materials in this case refer to cinder, ash, glass, brick, metal and ceramics buried up to seven feet below the surface. Mercury and cyanide were also detected in soil samples taken earlier this year.

The district has scheduled a community forum at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Administrative Building, 2035 Monroe Ave. State Department of Environmental Conservation representatives and the district's environmental consultants are expected to attend to answer residents’ questions.