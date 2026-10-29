Fewer Monroe County children had elevated levels of lead in their blood in 2025

More children in Monroe County were tested for lead in their blood in 2025, but the number of them found to have elevated levels fell by 27%, according to data released Thursday by the county.

In total, 14,556 children were tested, and of them, 217 exceeded the county's threshold of 5 micrograms per deciliter. That's compared to 299 in 2024.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers blood lead levels in children to be elevated if they exceed 3.5 micrograms per deciliter. The consensus among health experts is that there is no known level of lead in children's blood that is safe.

When children in Monroe County are found to have elevated blood lead levels, the Department of Public Health intervenes. Its Lead Poisoning Prevention program provides follow-up care, including medical case management and educational outreach. Staff also investigate the children's homes to identify sources of lead exposure.