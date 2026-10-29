Saturday event aims to get local Latinos to the polls

An effort to encourage Latino voters to head to the polls will take place Saturday.

¡Mi gente aVotar! ¡Nuestra Voz Cuenta! is an initiative from Ibero-American Action League and La Cumbre aimed at bringing the community together to celebrate the power of its voice and encourage early voting.

During the first two days of early voting in Monroe County, 24,620 voters cast their ballots at one of the 15 polling sites scattered across the community. That number is more than double the number of people who cast ballots during the first two days of early voting in 2022, the last time there were congressional midterm elections.

Sunday is the final day for early voting.

The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Ibero-American Development Corporation building,520 Portland Ave. Participants will then walk to the David F. Gantt Recreation Center polling site, 700 North St. ,at 2:15 p.m.

Includes reporting by staff write and editor Jeremy Moule