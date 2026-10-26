Turnout was up in Monroe County during the first two days of early voting

During the first two days of early voting in Monroe County, 24,620 voters cast their ballots at one of the 15 polling sites scattered across the community.

That's more than double the number of people who cast ballots during early voting in 2022, the last time there were congressional midterm elections.

On Saturday, which was the first day, 14,973 people visited the early voting sites. Greece Town Hall had the highest total that day at 1,714.

Sunday saw 9,647 voters hit the polls, and Greece again took the lead with 1,337.