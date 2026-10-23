AG James: Plans are in place to protect voters

As early voting kicks off Saturday, New York Attorney General Letitia James said plans are in place to protect voters.

She said she’s concerned about logistical issues like access to polling sites and threats like voter intimidation or disinformation campaigns.

“We are prepared for any scenario," James said. "We've worked with Democratic attorneys general across this nation. We've prepared and we've done tabletop exercises. We will have lawyers out. We'll have a phone bank out, and we know where the nearest judge will be located.”

Showing identification is not required to vote in most circumstances. The exception is for some first-time voters.

James also reminded New Yorkers that if they’re on line when the polls close, they must be allowed to cast a ballot.

To report concerns at any polling place, contact the AG’s office using their online form, or by calling (866) 390-2992.