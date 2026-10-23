Rochester firefighters battle another Pallet Express fire

The Rochester Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire Friday morning at Pallet Express on Lyell Avenue.

That's the same building where crews extinguished a five-alarm fire on June 7. In August, the Rochester Police Department said it was investigating the blaze as an arson.

At 4:49 a.m., Rochester firefighters were dispatched to Pallet Express and when they arrived, they found a fire in the back of the two-story commercial building with flames extending through a hole in the roof, according to a news release from the department.

By 5:21 a.m., crews had the fire under control, according to the release. Firefighters searched the building and found there were no people inside.