Kurt VanWuyckhuyse and Josh Jensen, candidates for NYS Assembly District 134

WXXI News is your source for election coverage.

This hour, we bring you a conversation with the candidates for New York State Assembly District 134.

Republican incumbent Josh Jensen and Democratic challenger Kurt VanWuyckhuyse discuss their policy ideas, their priorities for the district, where they agree, and where they differ. We also welcome your questions throughout the hour.

In studio:



Kurt VanWuyckhuyse (D, WF), candidate for New York State Assembly District 134

Josh Jensen (R, C), candidate for New York State Assembly District 134



*Note: Candidates are listed in the order in which they appear on the Monroe County Board of Elections Certification of Candidates list.

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.