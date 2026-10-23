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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
"Connections with Evan Dawson"

Kurt VanWuyckhuyse and Josh Jensen, candidates for NYS Assembly District 134

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 23, 2026 at 12:31 AM EDT
A joined photo of two smiling men: The photo at left includes a bald man wearing a blue checked button-down shirt; the photo at right includes a red-haired man with a red mustache and beard wearing a white button-down shirt, a red tie with blue and white stipes, black suitcoat, and an American flag lapel pin
Kurt VanWuyckhuyse

WXXI News is your source for election coverage.

This hour, we bring you a conversation with the candidates for New York State Assembly District 134.

Republican incumbent Josh Jensen and Democratic challenger Kurt VanWuyckhuyse discuss their policy ideas, their priorities for the district, where they agree, and where they differ. We also welcome your questions throughout the hour.

In studio:

  • Kurt VanWuyckhuyse (D, WF), candidate for New York State Assembly District 134
  • Josh Jensen (R, C), candidate for New York State Assembly District 134

*Note: Candidates are listed in the order in which they appear on the Monroe County Board of Elections Certification of Candidates list.

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

"Connections with Evan Dawson"
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams