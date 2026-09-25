New Yorkers will vote in federal, state and county elections this year. And WXXI will be here to help answer your questions, including where to vote, how to vote, and who is running for office.
Our newsroom is focusing on local races that don't get the same attention from media outlets, to make sure you feel prepared to vote for the candidates who represent your interests.
We're hosting discussions on Connections and sharing information and links to candidates' campaign websites.
With the general election in November, it's time to make your voting plan now. Use our guides and news stories below as you get ready to exercise your right to vote.
Key Dates
- Oct. 19: The last day for registered voters to change your address before the Nov. 3 election
- Oct. 24: The last day to register for the Nov. 3 election and the deadline to request absentee or mail-in ballots
- Nov. 3: Election day and the date by which all absentee and mail-in ballots must be postmarked
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ConnectionsDuring this episode of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on 9/25/26, Republican Bruce Blakeman discusses his campaign for New York governor. Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul declined to participate.
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ConnectionsDuring this episode of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on 9/25/26, Democrat Michael Mills discusses his campaign for Senate in NY's 54th district. Mills is running against Republican Pam Helming.
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House Rep. Joe Morelle is leading an effort by congressional Democrats to prepare for the potential that President Donald Trump's administration might take steps to disrupt this year's midterm elections.
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Voters in the villages selected trustees and voted on propositions.
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ConnectionsIn the first hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on 6/11/26, the Democratic candidates for the 54th Senate District tell guest host Julie Philipp their priorities for the district if elected.
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The Nassau County executive’s tax returns also revealed he did not make any donations to charity last year.
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ConnectionsIn the first hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on 4/6/26, Drew Warshaw, a Democratic challenger in the June primary for New York State comptroller, discusses his priorities for the position.
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The Siena Research Institute poll shows support among New Yorkers for voter ID requirements.
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Polls will be open from noon to 9 p.m. March 18.
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ConnectionsIn the first hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on 3/3/26, we sit down with Nate Salzman to hear his plans if elected as the first new Brighton town supervisor since 2012.