New Yorkers will vote in federal, state and county elections this year. And WXXI will be here to help answer your questions, including where to vote, how to vote, and who is running for office.

Our newsroom is focusing on local races that don't get the same attention from media outlets, to make sure you feel prepared to vote for the candidates who represent your interests.

We're hosting discussions on Connections and sharing information and links to candidates' campaign websites.

With the general election in November, it's time to make your voting plan now. Use our guides and news stories below as you get ready to exercise your right to vote.