Coming up: The election winners

Democrats expected a big night, and we discuss how it panned out.

This hour, we talk to winners of races at various levels — local, state, and federal. It's a fast-moving hour to examine what happened and why voters made the decisions they did.

Our guests:



Assemblymember Jen Lunsford (D, WF), projected winner in District 135

Assemblymember Josh Jensen (R, C), projected winner in District 134

Assemblymember Sarah Clark (D, WF), projected winner in District 136

Assemblymember Andrea Bailey (R, C), projected winner in District 133

Assemblymember Harry Bronson (D, WF), projected winner in District 138

Jenn Townsend (D, WF), Perinton town supervisor



"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.