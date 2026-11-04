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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. The words "Connections with Evan Dawson" appear below him. The words "On Air. YouTube. Podcast." appear on the left side of the image.
"Connections with Evan Dawson"

Coming up: The election winners

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 4, 2026 at 1:01 AM EST
A person wearing a red and black sweater and an "I Voted" sticker
Roberto Lagares
/
WXXI News

Democrats expected a big night, and we discuss how it panned out.

This hour, we talk to winners of races at various levels — local, state, and federal. It's a fast-moving hour to examine what happened and why voters made the decisions they did.

Our guests:

  • Assemblymember Jen Lunsford (D, WF), projected winner in District 135
  • Assemblymember Josh Jensen (R, C), projected winner in District 134
  • Assemblymember Sarah Clark (D, WF), projected winner in District 136
  • Assemblymember Andrea Bailey (R, C), projected winner in District 133
  • Assemblymember Harry Bronson (D, WF), projected winner in District 138
  • Jenn Townsend (D, WF), Perinton town supervisor 

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

"Connections with Evan Dawson"
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack