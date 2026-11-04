Coming up: The election winners
Democrats expected a big night, and we discuss how it panned out.
This hour, we talk to winners of races at various levels — local, state, and federal. It's a fast-moving hour to examine what happened and why voters made the decisions they did.
Our guests:
- Assemblymember Jen Lunsford (D, WF), projected winner in District 135
- Assemblymember Josh Jensen (R, C), projected winner in District 134
- Assemblymember Sarah Clark (D, WF), projected winner in District 136
- Assemblymember Andrea Bailey (R, C), projected winner in District 133
- Assemblymember Harry Bronson (D, WF), projected winner in District 138
- Jenn Townsend (D, WF), Perinton town supervisor
"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.