A big night for Democrats

Monroe County Democratic candidates won big Tuesday evening, mirroring a national trend and signaling the local Republican party's dwindling influence.

According to unofficial election night results, all incumbent Democratic candidates for local state Senate and Assembly seats, as well as Congressman Joe Morelle, handily won reelection against their Republican challengers. Gov. Kathy Hochul secured a second term in office after facing a challenge from Republican Bruce Blakeman. Meanwhile, Democrats flipped several key local seats long held by Republicans.

At the national level, Democrats appeared poised to take control of both the House of Representatives and Senate, in what appears to be a rebuke of President Donald Trump's policies in his second term in office.

"It's a historic night," Morelle said. "Americans showed up, and I think they had to make a decision on the direction of this government and the direction of this country. They spoke loudly, they spoke clearly, in an overwhelming way, rejected the politics of hatred and divisiveness and corruption. And I couldn't be prouder."

Morelle said his key focuses will be putting an end to stock trading for Congressmembers and Supreme Court Justices and attempting to quell the influence of "dark money" in the House.

Attendees at the celebration party for Monroe County Democrats at the Hyatt Regency in Rochester saw a chance for change.

"One thing I hope, really hope, is that Democrats and Republicans can come together and make good decisions," said Janis White, a party supporter. "...Just come together and make good decisions for the United States."

Some Democrats scored major upsets for seats that have historically been held tightly by the GOP. Republican Gates Town Supervisor Cosmo Giunta, first elected in 2018, lost to Democrat Nick Coffee, who appears to be the first Democrat elected to lead Gates in the town's history.

In Greece, Rochester's largest suburb, Democrats Ryan McDonald and Frank Femia respectively knocked incumbent Republicans David DiPonzio and Spencer Bernard off the Town Board. With board member Amorette Miller winning reelection, that leaves one Republican— Rick Antelli— holding an elected town office in Greece. Antelli ran unopposed.

Prior to the election of Democrat Jeff McCann last year, Greece had been a reliable Republican stronghold and had never been led by a Democrat in its history.

Speaking at the Monroe County GOP's party at the Irondequoit Country Club, committee leader Peter Elder expressed sadness in the results of the elections.

"I have to say I'm a little bit disappointed," Elder said. "I have to stand up here again and be disappointed by the results, and I have to tell you that. But I said this last year, and I'm going to keep saying this: that no matter the headwinds, no matter what's in front of us, the Republican Party in Monroe County is still alive and well, and we will keep fighting."

Some local Republicans did win key races on Tuesday. Pittsford Town Supervisor Bill Smith, who has held the seat since 2013, fended off a challenge from Democrat Max Gordon. And in Rush, Frank Tasber unseated incumbent Supervisor Lee Hankins, a Democrat.

According to party enrollment figures from the Monroe County Board of Elections, Democratic Party enrollment eclipsed Republican enrollment in 2003, with the gap widening year over year since. According to the September enrollment report, both parties saw a dip in enrollment from 2005, with the Democratic drop being more modest.

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But one consistent factor is the growing number of "blank" voters— voters who do not register as either party. That voter bloc surpassed Republicans in 2022 and continually grows year over year.