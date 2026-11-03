Results from town and village races across Monroe County

A vigorous write-in campaign for Fairport mayor left the race too close to call Tuesday night as unofficial vote tallies showed Democrat Heidi Woika trailing.

Woika, the village's deputy mayor, was the only name on the ballot. But she faced a challenge from Trustee Tracy Briggs, who lost the Democratic primary but continued to campaign. Write-ins accounted for 51% of the unofficial vote tally.

Those write-ins include but are not necessarily limited to Briggs. Next, a bipartisan team will review and tabulate those ballots to see where Briggs stands.

Elsewhere, Democrat Nick Coffee beat out incumbent Gates Supervisor Cosmo Giunta, a Republican, by a narrow margin. And in Chili, Republican Supervisor David Dunning led his opponent, Democrat Emily Kalouch by less than one point.

In the towns, a handful of supervisors who were elected last year had to run again this year due to a state law from 2023 that required town and county elections to shift from odd-numbered to even-numbered years.

The result: candidates elected last year to offices that otherwise had two-year terms served one-year terms that expire at the end of this year. That included many but not all town supervisors. In Greece, all town board seats were on the ballot.

Unofficial results for all Monroe County town and village races are below.

Monroe County District Attorney

Brian Green ran unopposed on the Democratic line.

Brighton supervisor

Nate Salzman ran unopposed on the Democratic line.

Brighton town clerk

Daniel Aman ran unopposed on the Democratic line.

Chili supervisor

Emily Kalouch | Democratic, Working Families — 49.5%

David Dunning | Republican, Conservative — 50.45%

Chili town clerk

Virginia Ignatowski ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Clarkson supervisor

Ursula Liotta ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Clarkson town justice

Christopher Wilcox ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

East Rochester town justice (2)

Dennis Greco | Democratic — 32.49%

Sam Hauser | Democratic — 31.52%

Shannon Pizzingrilli Romach | Republican, Conservative, Working Families, Community First — 18.21%

Adrianna Flocco | Republican, Conservative, Working Families, Community First — 17.66%

Fairport mayor

Heidi Woika | Democratic, Working Families — 48.7%

Write-in votes — 51.3%

Fairport village trustee (2)

Adam Bonosky | Democratic, Working Families — 27.66%

Sarah Nazarian | Democratic, Working Families — 27.09%

Paul Keitz | Republican, Conservative — 21.62%

Ian Winner | Republican, Conservative — 23.37%

Fairport village trustee 1-year term

Matthew Brown | Democratic, Working Families — 54.88%

Jason Rinaudo | Republican, Conservative — 44.75%

Gates supervisor

Nick Coffee | Democratic, Working Families — 51.26%

Cosmo Giunta | Republican, Conservative — 48.63%

Greece Town Board Ward 1

Ryan McDonald | Democratic, Working Families — 51.83%

David DiPonzio | Republican, Conservative — 48.1%

Greece Town Board Ward 2

Frank Femia | Democratic, Working Families — 50.76%

Spencer Bernard | Republican, Conservative — 49.13%

Greece Town Board Ward 3

Amorette Miller | Democratic, Working Families — 55.02%

Megan Ferra | Republican, Conservative, Community First —44.92%

Greece Town Board Ward 4

Rick Antelli Jr. ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Hamlin supervisor

Sharon Martin Steigerwald | Democratic — 34.6%

Steven Baase | Republican, Conservative — 65.13%

Henrietta supervisor

Stephen Schultz ran unopposed on the Democratic line.

Irondequoit supervisor

John Perticone ran unopposed on the Democratic and Working Families lines.

Irondequoit Town Board 1-year term

Steve Barz | Democratic — 65.33%

Michael Cotsworth | Republican, Conservative — 34.55%

Irondequoit Town Board — term ending in 2028

Ryan Trevas | Democratic — 59.47%

Daniel Gaiteri | Republican — 30.73%

Kathryn Walker | Working Families — 9.7%

Irondequoit town justice

Roman Misula ran unopposed on the Democratic line.

Mendon supervisor

Joe Alati | Democratic — 54%

Cindy Gleason | Republican, Conservative — 45.87%

Mendon town clerk

Michelle Booth ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Mendon highway superintendent

Jeff Klein | Democratic — 49.25%

Peter Doyle | Republican, Conservative —50.69%

Parma supervisor

Linda Judd | Democratic — 43.16%

David Ciufo | Republican, Conservative — 56.84%

Parma Town Board 1-year term

Stephanie Michalowski ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Parma town justice

Greg Colavecchia ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Parma highway superintendent

Jim Christ ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Penfield supervisor

Kevin Berry | Democratic, Working Families — 72.06%

Andris Silins | Conservative — 27.67%

Penfield Town Board 1-year term

Catherine Deanran unopposed on the Democratic and Working Families lines.

Perinton supervisor

Jenn Townsend ran unopposed on the Democratic and Working Families lines.

Pittsford supervisor

Max Gordon | Democratic, Working Families — 45.43%

William Smith Jr. | Republican, Conservative — 54.39%

Riga supervisor

Brad O’Brocta ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Riga town justice

Chris Lockwood ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Rochester City Court judge

Maija Dixon ran unopposed on the Democratic line.

Rush supervisor

Lee Hankins | Democratic, Rush Neighbors Together — 46.38%

Frank Tasber | Republican, Conservative, Unite Rush — 49.6%

Mary Ellen Heyman | Rush Hometown Team — 3.96%

Rush town justice

Logan Geen | Democratic, Rush Hometown Team — 42.83%

Michael Tallon | Republican, Conservative — 57.11%

Sweden supervisor

Patricia Hayles ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines

Sweden town justice

Robert Connors ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Sweden receiver of taxes

Kathleen Roberts ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Webster supervisor

Alex Scialdone | Democratic, Working Families — 49.54%

Sean Hanna | Republican, Conservative — 47.29%

Kevin Lockhart | Justice And Peace — 3.04%

Wheatland supervisor

Jim Kirch ran unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.