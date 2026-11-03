Statewide holiday drive begins for New Yorkers in need

A statewide holiday drive for families in need is underway for the next month.

The annual drive launched on Monday and will continue through Dec. 4, with drop-off locations across New York.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's office says people can donate new, unwrapped toys, school supplies, and new or gently used coats. These items will be distributed to community-based organizations that assist New Yorkers in need throughout the holiday season.

There are two collection sites in Monroe County: 1530 Jefferson Road, and the State Police office at 1155 Scottsville Road.

Packages can also be shipped to Albany at the following address through Dec. 11:

Empire State Plaza

P1 South Dock J

Albany, New York 12242

NYS Holiday Drive

