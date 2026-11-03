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Statewide holiday drive begins for New Yorkers in need

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published November 3, 2026 at 12:15 PM EST

A statewide holiday drive for families in need is underway for the next month.

The annual drive launched on Monday and will continue through Dec. 4, with drop-off locations across New York.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's office says people can donate new, unwrapped toys, school supplies, and new or gently used coats. These items will be distributed to community-based organizations that assist New Yorkers in need throughout the holiday season.

There are two collection sites in Monroe County: 1530 Jefferson Road, and the State Police office at 1155 Scottsville Road.

Packages can also be shipped to Albany at the following address through Dec. 11:

Empire State Plaza
P1 South Dock J
Albany, New York 12242
NYS Holiday Drive
Local News
Beth Adams
Beth Adams is the local host of All Things Considered for WXXI News. She joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams