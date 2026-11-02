Coming up: Cornell sexual assault allegations spark hard questions

What can we learn from the allegations of sexual assault at a Cornell fraternity?

The legal case could take a long time, but the ripples of the allegations are already forcing new conversations about consent and assault across the country.

We discuss how the varying claims could affect the legal investigation. We also talk about why inviting dozens of strangers to join a sexual conquest of a woman has its own ethical problems, regardless of how the legal side plays out.

Our guests:

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.