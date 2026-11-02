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A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. The words "Connections with Evan Dawson" appear below him. The words "On Air. YouTube. Podcast." appear on the left side of the image.
"Connections with Evan Dawson"

Coming up: Cornell sexual assault allegations spark hard questions

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 2, 2026 at 11:19 PM EST
Cornell University
Megan Zerez
/
WSKG
Cornell University

What can we learn from the allegations of sexual assault at a Cornell fraternity?

The legal case could take a long time, but the ripples of the allegations are already forcing new conversations about consent and assault across the country.

We discuss how the varying claims could affect the legal investigation. We also talk about why inviting dozens of strangers to join a sexual conquest of a woman has its own ethical problems, regardless of how the legal side plays out.

Our guests:

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

"Connections with Evan Dawson"
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack