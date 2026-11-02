Veterans Day Parade is Saturday

Monroe County's fifth annual Veterans Day Parade is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday from South Goodman and Highland avenues.

From there, the parade will proceed up Highland Avenue to the Greater Rochester Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Gary Beikirch Park on South Avenue, where it will conclude with a ceremony, according to a news release from Monroe County.

The parade will include musical marching units, veterans’ service organizations, law enforcement representatives, military-style vehicles, active-duty service members, and groups representing veterans of all eras and military branches, the county said.

State Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt, a Republican from North Tonawanda whose district includes Sweden and Ogden, will be the grand marshal. Ortt is a decorated veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard who enlisted in response to the Sept. 11 attacks.