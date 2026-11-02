Almost 96,000 ballots cast during Monroe County early voting

Early voting ended Sunday and in Monroe County, nearly 96,000 voters cast ballots during the nine-day early-voting period.

The Greece Town Hall was the most popular of the polling places, followed by the Henrietta Public Library.

Unlike early voting, you must vote at your designated polling location on Election Day.

Tuesday is also the deadline to postmark an absentee ballot or deliver it in person to your county’s board of elections. All postmarked ballots must be received no later than November 10th.

