Marion shop bakes a Day of the Dead tradition

Ranchis Fiesta in Marion has been baking nonstop throughout October. Owner Francisco Morales and his staff have been making batches of pan de muerto, a popular traditional offering for the ofrendas, or altars, that are part of Día de los Muertos celebrations.

"It brings a sense of happiness to prepare such an offering for the family members who have passed away," Morales said in Spanish.

People from Mexico and parts of Central America celebrate Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, on Nov. 1 and 2. The tradition blends Indigenous and Spanish Catholic rituals and is seen as a celebration of life and a continued remembrance of those who have died.

The ofrendas often include photographs, candles, Cempasúchil (marigolds), and favorite food and treats including the pan de muerto, a traditional Mexican sweet bread.

Jose Sandoval / WXXI News Pan de muerto from Ranchis Fiesta in Marion.

Morales, who is originally from Guanajuato, Mexico, has lived in Marion since 2008. He said he opened his business in 2010 and that they have been making the traditional bread for the last five years after people in the community started asking for it.

Latinos make up roughly 6% of the population in Wayne County, according to U.S. Census Bureau data projections .

Ranchis Fiesta uses its own secret recipe for pan de muerto. Recipes and variations differ across each region in Mexico, Morles said, adding that his bread has a distinct taste.

But for Morales, the traditional bread represents more than just food. It's a way to stay connected to past generations.

"It’s a tradition that goes back to when I was little—my grandparents used to celebrate it," Morales said. "They would set it up for my aunts and uncles who had passed away, as well as for my great-grandparents."