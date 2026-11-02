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Connections
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"Connections with Evan Dawson"

Rochester is getting all the lasers

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 2, 2026 at 12:01 AM EST
Laser reflects on optic table in quantum laboratory.
Mihail
/
Adobe stock image

Rochester is becoming a national hub for laser science, thanks to the National Science Foundation and New York State.

As reported by WXXI's Brian Sharp, the University of Rochester will take the initial lead on a laser program that's part of a nationwide project called the NSF STELLAR Engine. The work will be based in downtown Rochester's Sibley Square and is expected to expand to the Lake Avenue photonics hub.

And speaking of photonics, there has been a slow buildup on jobs and activity. It’s not the next Kodak, but it amounts to thousands of jobs.

We discuss what the lasers will do (and no, they will not be attached to sharks, Dr. Evil) and we explore what the research might accomplish.

In studio:

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

"Connections with Evan Dawson"
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams