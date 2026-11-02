Rochester is getting all the lasers

Rochester is becoming a national hub for laser science, thanks to the National Science Foundation and New York State.

As reported by WXXI's Brian Sharp, the University of Rochester will take the initial lead on a laser program that's part of a nationwide project called the NSF STELLAR Engine. The work will be based in downtown Rochester's Sibley Square and is expected to expand to the Lake Avenue photonics hub.

And speaking of photonics, there has been a slow buildup on jobs and activity. It’s not the next Kodak, but it amounts to thousands of jobs.

We discuss what the lasers will do (and no, they will not be attached to sharks, Dr. Evil) and we explore what the research might accomplish.

In studio:



"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.