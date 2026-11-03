Results from Assembly races in Monroe County

The state Assembly has been under Democratic control since 1975, and that's unlikely to change because of this year's elections.

Eight Assembly districts include part of Monroe County, and all of them were on the ballot this year. And not one incumbent was unseated.

Winning candidates serve two-year terms. Unofficial results from the state and county boards of elections for the contests will be posted below as they come in (incumbents noted by asterisks):

130th Assembly District

Carl Fitzsimmons | Democratic — 40.03%

George Dobbins | Republican, Conservative — 54.98%

Joseph Lamanna | Common Sense — 2.91%

133rd Assembly District— results as of 11:34 p.m. with 89 of 97 election districts reporting

Gladys Flores | Democratic — 37.18%

*Andrea Bailey | Republican, Conservative — 61.08%

134th Assembly District

Kurt VanWuyckhuyse | Democratic, Working Families — 44.09%

*Josh Jensen | Republican, Conservative — 55.86%

135th Assembly District

*Jen Lunsford | Democratic, Working Families — 64.02%

Kalinda Washington | Republican, Conservative — 35.92%

136th Assembly District

*Sarah Clark | Democratic, Working Families — 73.96%

Clianda Florence | Republican, Conservative — 25.97%

137th Assembly District

*Demond Meeks | Democratic, Working Families — 73.29%

Dave Ferris | Republican, Conservative — 22.56%

Mercedes Vazquez Simmons | Mercedes Simmons Cares — 4.09%

138th Assembly District

*Harry Bronson | Democratic, Working Families — 67.78%

Tracy DiFlorio | Republican — 32.10%

139th Assembly District

Sarah Wolcott | Democratic — 29.66%

*Stephen Hawley | Republican, Conservative — 68.32%

