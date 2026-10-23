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Hochul calls on ICE to release Guillen, Lin

WXXI News | By Brian Sharp,
Jose Sandoval
Published October 23, 2026 at 11:56 AM EDT
New York Governor Kathy Hochul
Yuki Iwamura
/
AP
New York Governor Kathy Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul is joining calls seeking the release of two area residents separately detained by federal immigration agents in recent days.

In a statement posted on X, Hochul said she spoke Thursday evening with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin about the arrests of SUNY Brockport IT technician German Machado Guillen and Mt. Morris restaurant owner Dian Zhao Lin.

"I want their families to know that I'm doing everything in my power to bring their loved one's home," Hochul wrote. "I'm encouraged by the Secretary's willingness to engage, and I'll continue pushing for their swift return."

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents took Guillen into custody last week outside his family home in Batavia. Agents arrested Lin (identified by federal authorities as Sin Di Ling) on Tuesday.

This isn't the first time Hochul has used her position to pressure federal authorities to release individuals detained in the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. Prior efforts have included college and high school students, as well as a family detained in March 2025 at a Sackets Harbor dairy farm.

ICE, in separate statements, has said both men were here illegally, Guillen having overstayed a visa and Lin having previously been ordered removed by an immigration judge.

U.S. Rep. Joe Morelle, who represents the state's 25th Congressional District, also has lobbied federal authorities for Guillen’s release.
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Local News Latino communitiesimmigration
Brian Sharp
Brian Sharp is WXXI's investigations and enterprise editor. He also reports on business and development in the area. He has been covering Rochester since 2005. His journalism career spans nearly three decades.
See stories by Brian Sharp
Jose Sandoval
Jose reports on Latino communities in the Finger Lakes region for WXXI News as a Report for America corps member.
See stories by Jose Sandoval