ConnectionsWe hear the stories of young people who have come to Rochester as immigrants or refugees. A new book called "Green Card Youth Voices: Immigration Stories…
"I Was Their American Dream" is a graphic novel by NPR deputy editor Malaka Gharib. Gharib is Egyptian-Filipina-American and grew up with her immigrant…
We discuss climate migration. According to the New York Times, one percent of the world today is a barely livable hot zone; by 2070, that percentage could…
On Monday, the New York Times reported on a new immigration rule proposed by the Trump administration: the President is considering allowing border…
A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to halt a public charge rule in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The rule is also known as a…
While the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Trump administration cannot immediately shut down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals…
Local businessman and attorney George Mitris announced his bid for Congress on Monday morning. Mitris, a Republican, will be running for the 25th…
Immigration advocates gathered Tuesday in Albany to urge state lawmakers to pass a bill that would prohibit U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from…
A judge with the U.S. District Court in Western New York issued a temporary restraining order on certain aspects of a new farmworkers fair labor law late…
Deaf refugees often have histories of being oppressed and marginalized in their nation of origin. Advocates in Rochester have organized to help folks…