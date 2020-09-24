Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing climate migration
We discuss climate migration. According to the New York Times, one percent of the world today is a barely livable hot zone; by 2070, that percentage could increase to 19 percent. Millions of people around the world have left their homelands to escape extreme weather conditions that have destroyed crops and ways of life. Researchers say that number will only increase due to the effects of climate change. The California wildfires have left many Californians asking if they should move. Last February, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown declared his city a climate refuge. Rochester has become home to thousands of people from Puerto Rico fleeing the damage of Hurricane Maria.
This hour, we discuss climate migration from a number of angles. Our guests:
- Congressman Joe Morelle, co-sponsor of the Climate Displaced Person's Act
- Brady Fergusson, member of the Rochester chapter for Citizens' Climate Lobby
- Dennis Olmedo, native of Puerto Rico who moved to Rochester
- Abrahm Lustgarten, senior environmental reporter for ProPublica